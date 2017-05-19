The Orchard bows down to 'Kings'

IMR International handles international sales.

The Orchard has acquired all North American rights to Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang follow-up Kings starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.

Ergüven’s (pictured) English-language debut takes place in 1992 South Central in Los Angeles and centres on a foster family’s arrival to town a few weeks before the LA Riots. The film is in post.

Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema produces and co-finances Kings with Maven Pictures and Bliss Media.

Maven Pictures co-founders Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray and Charlotte Ubben serve as executive producers alongside Wei Han of Bliss Media, and Vincent Maraval.

The Orchard plans an autumn release.

The Orchard’s vice-president of acquisitions Danielle DiGiacomo brokered the deal with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Earlier on Friday The Orchard announced it had pre-bought in Cannes Under The Eiffel Tower.