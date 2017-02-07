'Tiger Girl' first English trailer

EXCLUSIVE: New film from Jakob Lass premieres in Berlin.

Screen can reveal the first English-language trailer for ‘Tiger Girl’.

The latest project from Jakob Lass (Love Steaks) will receive its world premiere as the opening film of the Panorama Special in Berlin.

Watch the trailer below, or HERE on mobile. (Warning: includes swearing)

The film stars Maria-Victoria Dragus as Vanilla, who is saved from a pushy colleague by the tough and confident Tiger, played by Ella Rumpf. A strong friendship develops between two women, one in which conventional value systems begin to unravel.

Enno Trebs and Orce Feldschau co-star.

The previous film from Lass, Love Steaks, won the German Cinema New Talent Award in all four categories at the Filmfest München as well as the Max Ophüls Prize in 2014.

