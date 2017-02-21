Tribeca All Access awards $100,000 in grants to 10 projects

Five fiction, five documentary projects from underrepresented voices to receive support.

Tribeca Film Institute (TFI) has announced the 10 projects selected for the 14th annual Tribeca All Access (TAA) programme.

TFI’s Artist Programmes team selected the projects from scripted and documentary works-in-progress that represent communities largely underserved in the entertainment industry.

Five grants will be awarded to the following scripted projects:

Monsters And Men: written and directed by Reinaldo Green;

Selah And The Spades: written and directed by Tayarisha Poe;

The Green Guerrillas: written and directed by Dean Marcial;

The Short History Of The Long Road: written and directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy; and

White: Co-written and directed by A. Sayeeda Moreno. Co-written by Michah Schaffer.

Five grants will be awarded to the following documentary projects:

Bloodthicker: directed by Zachary Manuel;

Border South: directed by Raul Paz Pastrana;

How To Have An American Baby: directed by Leslie Tai;

Jaddoland: directed by Nadia Shihab; and

The Youth: directed by Eunice Lau and Arthur Nazaryan.

TAA was founded in 2004 and is TFI’s flagship and longest-running filmmaker programme, providing financial support and development opportunities for storytellers who create projects that bring underrepresented voices to the mainstream. Grantees of the fund are also eligible for the TAA Alumni programme, which supports their present and future work.

At this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from April 19-30, TAA-supported filmmakers will participate, along with other TFI grantees and selected invitees, in one-on-one meetings with members of industry from around the world. In addition, they will get to attend an open house and pitch preparation day led by industry experts.

“There has never been a more important time to ensure that storytellers from all backgrounds and perspectives have an opportunity to have their voices heard,” Amy Hobby, executive director of TFI, said. “For nearly a decade and a half, Tribeca All Access has staked out a place for distinctive filmmakers from a diversity of backgrounds, and we remain steadfastly committed to championing these storytellers and standing by them as they evolve throughout their careers.”