Tributes pour in for Tim Pigott-Smith

Bafta-winning star of stage and screen died on Friday.

Colleagues, friends and admirers have paid tribute to Pigott-Smith, the Bafta-winning star of classic TV series The Jewel In The Crown, who has died aged 70.

“Today a great actor left the stage,” Kevin Spacey tweeted. “But more than that, a great man. A friend & one of the kindest I’ve ever known. RIP Tim Pigott-Smith.”

Many people took to Twitter in remembrance.

Miranda Hart said: “So saddened by the news of Tim Pigott-Smith. What a fun, lovely, kind, brilliant gent. Was part of one of my fav Miranda eps. Oh we laughed.”



“So shocked to hear Tim Pigott-Smith has died,” Rupert Evans said. A great actor and family man. He played my father 3 times. He will be so missed.”



Rory Bremner said: “Shocked & saddened to hear Tim Pigott-Smith has died. Lovely man- great grace, voice, presence, timing, sense of humour. Great actor too.”



“So sad to hear that Tim Pigott-Smith has passed away,” James Purefoy said. “A truly lovely actor, a great company man and a real gentleman. I’m going to miss him.”



