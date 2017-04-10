'Trivisa', 'Mad World' score at Hong Kong Film Awards

Trivisa scoops five awards including best film, while Mad World takes best new ditrector prize.

Hong Kong’s new wave of filmmakers scored big at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday night, where films from first-time directors walked off with most of the major prizes.

Johnnie To-produced crime drama Trivisa (pictured) was the big winner of the night, scooping five awards including best film and best director for its three first-time co-directors - Jevons Au, Frank Hui and Vicky Wong. The film, about a trio of notorious gangsters, also won best actor for Gordon Lam’s performance, best screenplay and best editing.

Wong Chun’s Mad World, also a first-time effort, picked up three awards, including best new director, best supporting actor for Eric Tsang’s performance and best supporting actress for Elaine Jin. The film tells the story of a former stockbroker living with his father (Tsang) in a tiny apartment following an episode of mental illness.

Kara Wai took best actress for her performance as a women in the early stages of dementia in Happiness, the feature debut of scriptwriter Andy Lo. Tony Wu took best new performer for his role in Steve Chan Chi-fat’s feature debut Weeds On Fire, based on the true story of a Hong Kong baseball team, which was also awarded best original film song.

Romantic drama See You Tomorrow took two awards - for Peter Pau and Cao Yu’s cinematography and Alfred Yau’s art direction. Chinese New Year release The Monkey King 2 also won two awards - for best costume & make-up design and best visual effects.

Other winners included Operation Mekong, which scooped best action choreography; Soul Mate, which picked up the award for best original film score; and Cold War 2, which won best sound design.

Taiwanese filmmaker Chung Mong-hong’s Godspeed won best film from China and Taiwan.

Full list of winners

Best film

Johnnie To, Yau Nai-hoi, Trivisa

Best director

Frank Hui, Jevons Au & Vicky Wong, Trivisa

Best new director

Wong Chun, Mad World

Best actor

Gordon Lam, Trivisa

Best actress

Kara Wai, Happiness

Best supporting actor

Eric Tsang, Mad World

Best supporting actress

Elaine Jin, Mad World

Best new performer

Tony Wu, Weeds On Fire

Best screenplay

Loong Man-hong, Thomas Ng, Mak Tin Shu, Trivisa

Best cinematography

Peter Pau, Cao Yu, See You Tomorrow

Best film editing

Allen Leung, David Richardson, Trivisa

Best art direction

Alfred Yau, See You Tomorrow

Best costume & make-up design

Yee Chung Man, Dora Ng, The Monkey King 2

Best action choreography

Tung Wai, Operation Mekong

Best original film score

Peter Kam, Yusuke Hatano, Soul Mate

Best original film song

Anthem of Shatin Martins, Weeds On Fire

Best sound design

Kinson Tsang, Lee Yiu-Keung, Cold War 2

Best visual effects

Sungjin Jung, Sang Hun Kim, Chan Soo Kim, Chul Min Kim, The Monkey King 2

Best film from China and Taiwan

Godspeed, directed by Chung Mong-hong (Taiwan)