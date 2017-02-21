True Colours strikes deals for 'It's The Law', 'One Kiss and 'Monolith'

EXCLUSIVE: Brisk business for Italian sales outfit at EFM.

Rome-based sales company True Colours struck multiple deals at this year’s European Film Market (EFM) for It’s The Law (pictured), One Kiss and Monolith.

Comedy duo Ficarra and Picone’s hit It’s The Law, about a village in Sicily that elects a straight-arrow professor as mayor, will be distributed in Latin America by Sun Distribution, in China by HY Media, in Greece by Seven Films and in Bulgaria by Film Vision.

True Colours is also handling international remake rights for the film, which was produced by Tramp Limited and distributed in Italy by Medusa Film.

Ivan Cotroneo’s adult dramedy One Kiss, about three high school outsiders, was sold to Japan Italy Films and to Portugal’s Il Sorpasso. There were already deals in place for USA, UK (TLA), France (Optimale) and Germany (Pro-fun).

True Colours has also inked deals for English-language Italian thriller Monolith, based on the graphic novel and directed by Ivan Silvestrini. HY Media has taken Chinese rights, while Barbarian Entertainment will distribute in India. The film has already been sold to 15 territories.

Monolith is part of a slate of English-language Italian projects at True Colours, including Ride, a horror-thriller about extreme sports shot entirely on GoPro cameras, written and produced by Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro, together with Lucky Red.