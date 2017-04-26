Tupac Shakur biopic sells out for Voltage, Morgan Creek

EXCLUSIVE: Buyers from UK, Australia, France flock to All Eyez On Me.

Voltage Pictures and Morgan Creek Entertainment announced on Wednesday that all major territories have sold out on the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me.

The film is in post and scheduled to open in the US through Lionsgate’s Summit label on June 16.

Deals have closed with Lionsgate for the UK, Village Roadshow for Australia, Constantin for Germany and Switzerland, and Netflix for France.

Rights have also gone in Latin America, Eastern Europe and South Africa (CDC), Scandinavia (Svensk Filmindustri), Benelux (Dutch FilmWorks), Japan (Parco), and South Korea (Scene And Sound).

Front Row will distribute in the Middle East, VVS in Canada, Lusomundo in Portugal, United King in Israel, and Gahkal Brothers Entertainment in India.

All Eyez On Me chronicles the life and legacy of the late Shakur, from his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor, to his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records, where he became steeped in the East Coast-West Coast rap war.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp stars in the lead alongside Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Annie Ilonzeh, Lauren Cohan, and Jamal Woolard as Biggie Smalls.

Benny Boom directs from a screenplay by Jeremy Haft and Ed Gonzalez, and Steve Bagatourian.

James G Robinson and David Robinson of Morgan Creek are producing with Program Pictures’ LT Hutton.

“We are thrilled that our top-notch global distribution partners share our excitement about this film,” Voltage Pictures president and COO Jonathan Deckter said.

“Moreover, it’s important to note that the old rules about what works and doesn’t work internationally are being disrupted by forward-thinking and progressive companies like those who have chosen to partner with us on All Eyez On Me.”

“Morgan Creek is thrilled to continue to be in business with our long-standing friends and partners at Village Roadshow, CDC, Dutch Film Works, Svensk, Lusomundo and Sam Film,” Brian Robinson said.

“And we are proud to have created new partnerships with Constantin, VVS, Lionsgate UK, Parco, Front Row, Scene and Sound, and Netflix.”