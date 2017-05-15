UK box office: 'Alien: Covenant' scares off 'Guardians 2'

Fox’s horror scares up $6.6m (£5.1m); Disney’s latest Marvel offering becomes third 2017 release to hit £30m.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Alien: Covenant (Fox) $6.6m (£5.1m) $6.6m (£5.1m) 2 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Disney) $4.2m (£3.28m) $42.7m (£33.05m) 3 The Boss Baby (Fox) $750,000 (£580,692) $34m (£26.32m) 4 Fast & Furious 8 (Universal) $647,000 (£500,715) $37.4m (£28.95m) 5 A Dog’s Purpose (eOne) $634,000 (£490,942) $2.64m (£2.04m)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

FOX

Alien: Covenant dethroned Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 as it debuted top of the UK box office.

Fox’s sci-fi horror scared up a non-final $6.6m (£5.1m) from its 625 sites, including around $390,000 (£300,000) in previews, marking director Ridley Scott’s fifth best overall UK debut.

Alien: Covenant’s bow is down on Prometheus’ $8.1m (£6.24m) opening in 2012 from 514 sites, with that film going on to become Scott’s best-ever UK performer with $32m (£24.8m).

Also for Fox, The Boss Baby fell only 13% on its way to a $750,000 (£580,692) sixth weekend for an excellent $34m (£26.32m) to date, making it the third biggest DreamWorks Animation original offering.

After 13 weeks of its run, Secret Cinema’s production of Moulin Rouge! is nearing $5.2m (£4m).

DISNEY

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has become the third release of 2017 to cross the £30m mark.

Disney’s latest Marvel outing fell 46% with a $4.2m (£3.28m) third weekend for a strong $42.7m (£33.05m) so far. It is now the fifth biggest Marvel film in the UK with the $47.8m (£37m) results of Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3 both in its sights.

Also for Disney, Beauty And The Beast has waltzed to $92.6m (£71.63m) following a $394,000 (£305,000) seventh weekend.

UNIVERSAL

Fast & Furious 8 fell 39% as it dropped to fourth with a $647,000 (£500,715) fifth weekend.

Universal’s latest outing in the successful action franchise has now reached $37.4m (£28.95m) and will soon become the fourth 2017 release to speed past the £30m mark.

EONE

A Dog’s Purpose fell a slim 22% (excluding previews) as it rounded off this week’s top five.

eOne’s family offering posted a $634,000 (£490,942) second weekend for $2.64m (£2.04m) to date, currently making it director Lasse Hallstrom’s sixth biggest UK result.

Also for eOne, Miss Sloane recorded a soft UK debut of $246,000 (£190,134) from its 218 sites, while Sleepless fell more than 50% with a $205,000 (£158,910) second weekend for $939,000 (£726,404) so far.

LIONSGATE

In its fifth week, Lionsgate’s Their Finest added $173,000 (£133,646) for $4.7m (£3.63m) to date.

Also for Lionsgate, Unlocked fell more than 70% with a $89,000 (£69,130) second weekend for $623,000 (£482,215) to date, while Sean Penn’s The Last Face opened with $60,000 (£46,414) from its 50 sites.

STUDIOCANAL

Falling around 55% (excluding previews) in its second weekend, Studiocanal’s Mindhorn grossed $109,000 (£84,123) for $616,000 (£476,992) so far.

CURZON ARTIFICIAL EYE

Including previews, Curzon Artificial Eye’s Frantz posted a UK bow of $90,000 (£69,982) from its 28 sites, down on director Francois Ozon’s last release, The New Girlfriend’s $122,000 (£94,389) debut from 44 sites.

ALTITUDE

In its third week, Altitude’s Lady Macbeth added $81,000 (£63,078) from its 101 sites for $775,000 (£600,232) to date.

Also for Altitude, I Am Not Your Negro has grossed $434,000 (£335,943).

PECCADILLO PICTURES

From its 22 sites through Peccadiillo Pictures, The Levelling posted a UK debut of $33,000 (£25,207), including previews.

VERTIGO RELEASING

Jawbone punched to a $20,000 (£15,522) UK bow, including $14,000 (£10,888) in previews, from its 10 sites through Vertigo Releasing.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees saturation releases for Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (opens May 17) and Fox’s Snatched.

Entertainment Film Distributors’ Colossal receives a wide release, while Vertigo Releasing’s The Secret Scripture is among the films receiving a limited release and Arrow Films’ Whisky Galore expands nationwide.