UK box office: 'Fast & Furious 8' races to top of chart

Universal’s franchise triumphs again with $17.8m debut for latest entry.

UK Top Five

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend Gross Running Total 1 Fast & Furious 8 (Universal) $17.8m (£14m) $20.6m (£16.3m) 2 The Boss Baby (Fox) $4.6m (£3.6m) $23m (£18.1m) 3 Beauty And The Beast (Disney) $3.3m (£2.6m) $83.2m (£65.9m) 4 Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (eOne) $652,000 (£514,000) $3.3m (£2.8m) 5 The Handmaiden (Curzon Artificial Eye) $695,000 (£548,000) $695,000 (£548,000)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

Universal

Universal posted its third highest UK opening of all time with Fast & Furious 8.

The film took $17.8m (£14m) from 573 locations over its opening weekend, including $6.8m (£5.4m) in Wednesday and Thursday previews, and sits on a running total of $20.6m (£16.3m) including the bank holiday Monday (April 17).

The opening was the biggest UK debut for the long-running franchise (though not the biggest Friday to Sunday result if you remove previews), but it has a long way to go to match Fast & Furious 7 on $49m (£38.6m).

Get Out continued its impressive run by posting $575,000 (£455,000) from 345 locations to keep it seventh in the chart. The US horror has now taken $11.5m (£9.1m) in the UK.

Cannibal drama Raw dropped 62% in its second week, adding $24,000 (£19,000) for a running total of $193,000 (£153,000).

Disney

Still playing in 673 sites this weekend, Beauty And The Beast suffered only a 2% drop over the Fri-Sun period, clocking up a further $3.3m (£2.6m) to take its cumulative total to $83.2m (£65.9m).

The live action remake of Disney’s animated classic now sits 11th in the list of the UK’s highest-grossing films of all time and is on the cusp of breaking into the top ten.

Fox

After opening top last week, The Boss Baby added a healthy $4.6m (£3.6m) Fri-Sun from 614 sites to take its running total to $23m (£18.1m). The film was one of only two titles in the top ten to record an uptick this weekend, with the Easter holiday helping it to a 29% rise on the previous Fri-Sun period.

The latest entry in live cinema experience Secret Cinema, which is themed around Fox’s Moulin Rouge!, posted a three-day total of £257,000 (£203,000) from its single location Fri-Sun, taking it to $3.3m (£2.6m).

Now in its seventh week, Logan added $206,000 (£162,000) from 216 sites to take its running total to $30m (£23.7m).

Viceroy’s House added $29,000 (£23,000) from 41 sites and now sits on a little under $5m (£3.9m).

EONE

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience dropped 51% in its second week, adding $652,000 (£514,000) from 546 sites. Its running total now sits at $3.3m (£2.8m) after two weeks.

Warner Bros

Crime caper Going In Style posted $634,000 (£499,000) from 458 sites in its second week of release and now sits on $2.4m (£1.9m).

In its sixth week of release, Kong: Skull Island added $218,000 (£172,000) to take it onto $19.9m (£15.7m).

Sony

Animated feature Smurfs: The Lost Village was boosted by the Easter weekend, seeing a 16% rise in takings to $556k (£440,000), which took its running total to $4.9m (£3.9m).

Paramount

Ghost In The Shell was hit by a 50% drop in its third week of release, posting $465k (£367k) for a running cume of $6.6m (£5.2m).

Curzon Artificial Eye

Opening this weekend, The Handmaiden posted $347,000 (£274,000) Fri-Sun from 95 locations. Including previews, the film’s debut totalled $695,000 (£548,000).

Studiocanal

Ritesh Batra’sThe Sense Of An Ending opened to $415,000 (£325,000) from 107 sites.

The re-release of David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive took $13,000 (£10,000) from six sites, with one yet to be tallied.

Free Fire added $27,000 (£21,000) for $1.2m (£897,000) to date.

Lionsgate

Power Rangers dropped out of the top ten in its fourth week of release, taking $277,000 ($218,000) from 340 sites for a running total of $5.8m (£4.6m).

Altitude

Documentary I Am Not Your Negro added $64,000 (£50,000) to take it to $283,000 (£226,000).

Thunderbird Releasing (previously Soda Pictures)

Terence Davies’ A Quiet Passion added $41,000 (£32,000) from 39 sites for a cume of $246,000 (£193,000).

Upcoming Releases

This week’s new releases include Fox’s Rules Don’t Apply, Lionsgate’s Their Finest, Universal’s The Zookeeper’s Wife,Warner Bros’ Unforgettable, Thunderbird Releasing’s (previously Soda Pictures) The Transfiguration, Mubi’s The Happiest Day in The Life Of Olli Maki, and Arrow Films’ Clash.