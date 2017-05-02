UK box office: 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' posts huge debut

Fast And The Furious 8 drops to second; Lady Macbeth opens in 12th.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 (Disney) $16.88m (£13.06m) $23.07m (£17.85m) 2 Fast & Furious 8 (Universal) $2.26m (£1.75m) $34.66m (£26.82m) 3 The Boss Baby (Fox) $2.82 (£2.18m) $32.08m (£24.82m) 4 Beauty And The Beast (Disney) $1.63m (£1.26m) $91.11m (£70.5m) 5 Their Finest (Lionsgate) $800,000 (£619,000) $3.23m (£2.5m)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

Disney

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 posted a four-day opening of $23.07m (£17.85m), with a Fri-Sun total of $16.88m (£13.06m). The film is already the ninth biggest release in the UK this year.

That opening is the second biggest of 2017, placing it only behind Disney’s Beauty And The Beast, which has now reached $91.11m (£70.5m) after adding $1.63m (£1.26m) over the bank holiday weekend.

Universal

Fast And The Furious 8 added $3.06m (£2.37m) in its third week of release ($2.26m - £1.75m Fri-Sun), taking its total to $34.66m (£26.82m).

Get Out is now up to $12.79m (£9.9m) after taking £218,000.

Fox

Now in its fourth week of release, The Boss Baby took its total to $32.08m (£24.82m) by adding $2.82 (£2.18m) over the four-day weekend.

Lionsgate

Their Finest dropped just 25% Fri-Sun, taking $800,000 (£619,000), before adding a further $293,000 (£227,000) on Monday to take it to $3.23m (£2.5m).

Sony

Smurfs: The Lost Village took $265K (£205K) Fri-Sun and added $211K (£163K) on Monday, meaning it now sits on $6.33m (£4.9M).

Altitude

Lady Macbeth opened to $196,000 (£152,000) Fri-Sun with a healthy screen average of $1,893 (£1,465). The UK period drama added $75,000 (£58,000) and now sits on $300,000 (£232,000) including previews.

I Am Not Your Negro is now the biggest documentary of 2017 in the Uk after weekend grosses of $17,000 (£13,000) took it to $390,000 (£302,000).

Baahubali sequel lands

Big budget Indian sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion landed at the UK box office this week.

The Hindi-language version, released by DCPI, took $285,000 (£221,000) Fri-Sun, notching up an impressive site average of $5,700 (£4,400). After Monday, it sits on $389,000 (£301,000).

The Tamil-language release, handled by Hamsini, took $240,000 (£186,000) Fri-Sun. After Monday, its running total is $332,000 (£257,000).

Icon

In its second week of release, Handsome Devil added $46,000 (£36,000) from 37 sites. It now sits on $160,000 (£124,000).

eOne

The Promise opened to $230,000 (£178,000), placing it tenth on this week’s chart.

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience took $149,000 (£115,000) for a running total of $4.13m (£3.2m).

Studiocanal

The Sense Of An Ending added $99,000 (£77,000) Fri-Sun and now sits on $1.3m (£979,000) to-date.

Lionsgate

Unforgettable added $130k (£101k) for a cume total of $749k (£580k).

Going In Style posted $150k (£116k) for a running total $3.62m (£2.8m).

Curzon

The Handmaiden added $119,000 (£92,000) to take it to $1.34m (£1.04m).

Heal The Living grossed $12,000 (£9,000) from 15 screens for a $21,000 (£16,000) running total.

This week

This week’s new releases include Lionsgate thriller Unlocked, Studiocanal’s comedy Mindhorn, and eOne’s family film A Dog’s Purpose.