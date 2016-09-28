Umedia launches Vancouver VFX house

Company now operates three VFX facilities with additional bases in Brussels and Paris.

Film and TV financing and production outfit Umedia is launching a visual effects and post-production house in Vancouver.

The Belgian outfit also has offices in Brussels, Paris, London and LA. The new studio augments additional VFX facilities in Brussels and Paris.

The Vancouver office will be equipped to house more than 70 artists and includes a 4k screening theatre, a full digital intermediate suit, AVID edit suites and production offices.

Oscar-nominated VFX artist Peter Muyzers (District 9) will manage the facility.

Recent projects that Umedia’s VFX teams have worked on include Netflix’s Marseille series and Olivier Dahan’s Grace Of Monaco.

“I am delighted to welcome Umedia Vancouver to the family,” said Umedia founder Adrian Politowski [pictured right].

“The world-renowned quality of Vancouver’s VFX and finishing artists, combined with an attractive tax incentive program, made the city an obvious choice. Our multinational network and commitment to creating an enjoyable work environment will give us a unique edge in the local post-production scene.”

Muyzers [pictured left] commented: “From on-set supervision to finishing and delivery, Umedia Vancouver offers an integrated approach for film-makers. We work closely with clients to bring their creative vision to life – on time. Between the talented team we have assembled and Umedia’s significant investment, we look forward to becoming a leader in Vancouver’s thriving post-production and VFX industry.”