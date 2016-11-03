US Briefs: 13 Films strikes North American deal on 'Extortion'

Plus: DDI bulks up cast on Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back crosses $100m worldwide

Tannaz Anisi, selling Extortion to worldwide buyers at AFM, has closed a North American deal on the thriller with Grindstone Entertainment Group.

Extortion stars Barkhad Abdi, Eion Baily, Bethany Joy Lenz and Danny Glover in the tale of a family that falls victim to kidnappers while on holiday in the Bahamas.

Phil Volken directed the film, which Lionsgate Home Entertainment will distribute.

13 Films recently completed international sales for France (FIP), Italy (Eagle), South Africa (Ster-Kinekor), Poland (Kinoswiat), Middle East (Eagle Films), Brazil (TV Globo), Bulgaria (Bulgaria) Film Vision, Czech Republic (Foxx New Media), former Yugoslavia (Star Media), and pan-Asian pay TV (Fox TV).

Deals closed earlier in the year with Signature for the UK, Ascot Elite Entertainment for Germany, and Interfilm Co for Japan.