US Briefs: 20th Century Fox chief comms officer to leave

Chris Petrikin, chief communications officer for 20th Century Fox, will leave the studio at the end of the year.

Petrikin plans to form a strategic communications and crisis management consultancy and will retain Fox as a client.

The executive joined Fox in February 2007 from the William Morris Agency. Prior to that he was an entertainment reporter.

Fox chairman and CEO Stacey Snider said, “Chris’s impact at Fox over so many years is almost impossible to measure.”