US briefs: 'Abrázame Como Antes' triumphs at Costa Rica fest

Jurgen Ureña’s film was named Best Central American Feature Film and Best National Feature Film as the 2016 Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC) wrapped on Sunday.

Best International Feature Film went to Mexican director Tatiana Huezo’s Tempestad, while the National Short Film Competition winner was Roya Eshraghi’s El Arbol (Costa Rica-Cuba).

Audience awards went to Pieter-Jan De Pue’s The Land Of The Enlightened (Belgium-Ireland-Holland-Germany-Afghanistan), short film Belleza, Valentía y Fortaleza en la Ocupada Cisjordania by Glorianna Ximendaz, and Marcela Zamora’s documentary Los Ofendidos (El Salvador).

The festival took place in San José, Costa Rica, from December 8-17 with the backing of the ministry of culture and youth’s Centro de Cine.