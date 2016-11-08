US Briefs: Academy hires outreach and fundraising ace

Plus: Route One options ‘Palmer’ screenplay from Cheryl Guerriero

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences has appointed Edgar Aguirre as its director of talent development and inclusion.

Aguirre starts on November 21 and will become an integral member of the outreach and fundraising team. He will report to Randy Haberkamp, managing director of preservation and foundation programmes.

Aguirre brings to the role more than 15 years of experience in philanthropy, community outreach, public policy and fundraising. Since 2011 he has served as managing director, external relations and strategic initiatives, at Southern California Public Radio.

Before that he was vice-president and general manager of development for the Mexican American Alumni Association at Loyola Marymount University, and was gift-planning officer at the California Community Foundation.