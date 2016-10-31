US Briefs: Amazon Studios to co-finance, distribute 'Brad's Status'

Amazon Studios will co-finance the dramatic comedy with Sidney Kimmel Entertainment (SKE) and distribute in North America.

Sierra/Affinity will introduce to international buyers at the AFM this week.

Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson and Jenna Fischer have joined Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams on Brad’s Status, which Mike White is currently shooting about a father who still harbours feelings of jealousy towards his old school friends.SKE, Plan B and Dave Bernad are producing.