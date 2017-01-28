US Briefs: 'Arrival', 'O.J.: Made In America' among ACE editing awards winners

Arrival won the prize for best edited feature film (dramatic) and La La Land took the comedy prize at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday.

Zootopia won best edited animated feature film and O.J.: Made In America prevailed in the documentary feature category.

J.J. Abrams received the organisation’s ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker Of The Year honour, and Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker were presented with career achievement awards by Thomas Schlamme and Martin Scorsese respectively.