US Briefs: 'Arrival', 'O.J.: Made In America' among ACE editing awards winners
Arrival won the prize for best edited feature film (dramatic) and La La Land took the comedy prize at the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday.
Zootopia won best edited animated feature film and O.J.: Made In America prevailed in the documentary feature category.
J.J. Abrams received the organisation’s ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker Of The Year honour, and Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker were presented with career achievement awards by Thomas Schlamme and Martin Scorsese respectively.
- Millie Bobby Brown, one of the stars in Netflix’s original series Stranger Things, has joined the cast of Legendary’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Warner Bros will release the tentpole on March 22, 2019. Michael Dougherty is directing from a script by Dougherty and Zach Shields.
