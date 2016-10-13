US Briefs: ASC to honour quartet

The American Society Of Cinematographers has announced the honorees for the 31st annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

Carol cinematographer Edward Lachman, Ron Garcia, Philippe Rousselot and Nancy Schreiber will be recognised for their contributions to the art of cinematography at the awards gala in Los Angles on February 4, 2017.

Lachman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Garcia the Career Achievement in Television Award, Rousselot the International Award, and Schreiber the Presidents Award.

“The work of these individual cinematographers is varied, yet it all exemplifies a stellar level of achievement,” said ASC President Kees van Oostrum. “As a group, they also are a prime example of great careers in the industry and, over the years, they have set creative standards of the highest order.”