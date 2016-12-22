US Briefs: 'Assassination Nation' cast bulks up for Foxtail, Phantom Four
Foxtail Entertainment and David Goyer’s Phantom Four have signed Odessa Young, Hari Nef, R&B musician ABRA and Suki Waterhouse to the thriller.
Assassination Nation centres on four suburban teenage girls who fall under media scrutiny after their personal information is hacked. Principal photography is set to commence in the first quarter of 2017 in Louisiana.
Sam Levinson will direct from her original screenplay. Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek and Anita Gou produce with Phantom Four partners David Goyer (pictured) and Kevin Turen.
- Hell Or High Water star Jeff Bridges will receive the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s 2017 American Riviera Award on February 9. The festival runs from February 1-11
- Abramorama and Heymann Brothers Films have acquired North American theatrical rights to Tomer Heymann’s Mr. Gaga – A True Story Of Love And Dance, a documentary about the acclaimed choreographer Ohad Naharin. The partners have set a February 1 release.
- The 21st edition of Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival in Italy will honour Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford with the ‘Capri Legend’ Awards on December 27.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.