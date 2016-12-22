US Briefs: 'Assassination Nation' cast bulks up for Foxtail, Phantom Four

Foxtail Entertainment and David Goyer’s Phantom Four have signed Odessa Young, Hari Nef, R&B musician ABRA and Suki Waterhouse to the thriller.

Assassination Nation centres on four suburban teenage girls who fall under media scrutiny after their personal information is hacked. Principal photography is set to commence in the first quarter of 2017 in Louisiana.

Sam Levinson will direct from her original screenplay. Foxtail Entertainment co-founders and partners Matthew Malek and Anita Gou produce with Phantom Four partners David Goyer (pictured) and Kevin Turen.