US Briefs: Awards heavyweights bookend Denver Film Festival

PLUS: Warner Bros dates all-female Ocean’s 8; Vimeo’s big plans for Staff Pick channel; and more…

La La Land will open and Jackie will close the 39th Denver Film Festival, set to run in Colorado from November 2-12.

Lion is the Centerpiece screening and Lost In Paris will receive the Rare Pearl Award.

“From Damien Chazelle’s modern musical La La Land, starring the dazzling Emma Stone, to Natalie Portman’s iconic portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Larraín’s Jackie, these films set the bar for the entire programme of impressive work coming to our screens in November,” said Denver Film Society festival director Britta Erickson.

Organisers will announce the full programme on Monday.