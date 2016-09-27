US Briefs: Beth Goss named chief brand officer at Fox

The Stacey Snider executive shuffle continues apace as the chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film hires Beth Goss to the newly created position of chief brand officer.

Goss will manage the Fox film brands across their lifespans, including current releases, library titles and development projects to engage fans in long-lasting ways.

Goss served as a consultant to the studio for the last few months and previously founded content distribution consultancy 8.Eight Entertainment and served as executive vice-president of Cartoon Network and executive in charge of maximising NBC Universal intellectual properties.