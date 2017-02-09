US Briefs: Breaking Glass Pictures takes North American rights to 'Illicit'

Corey Grant’s thriller received its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival.

Illicit is headed for the Pan African Film Festival and Toronto Black Film Festival later this year.

David Ramsey, Vivica A Fox and Dean Cain star in the story about a police officer and his model wife who find themselves entangled in a world of secrets, sex, and lies that threaten to tear their marriage apart.

Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass and Amanda Rae Simon negotiated the deal with Todd Slater of Blue Fox Entertainment.

Breaking Glass Pictures plans a limited release in Chicago and Atlanta in early May, followed by a DVD/VOD release on May 23.