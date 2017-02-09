US Briefs: Breaking Glass Pictures takes North American rights to 'Illicit'
Corey Grant’s thriller received its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival.
Illicit is headed for the Pan African Film Festival and Toronto Black Film Festival later this year.
David Ramsey, Vivica A Fox and Dean Cain star in the story about a police officer and his model wife who find themselves entangled in a world of secrets, sex, and lies that threaten to tear their marriage apart.
Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass and Amanda Rae Simon negotiated the deal with Todd Slater of Blue Fox Entertainment.
Breaking Glass Pictures plans a limited release in Chicago and Atlanta in early May, followed by a DVD/VOD release on May 23.
- Jai Courtney has signed on to Beef opposite Timothy Olyphant and Thomas Mann. The Exchange handles international sales at EFM on the tale of a general manager at a fast food chain in the Midwest who gets into trouble with a gangster.
- Blend Media, the 360° video and VR platform co-founded by Damien Collier and Chris Helm in 2016, has announced its seed funding. Investors include the co-founder and CEO of The LADBible Group Alex ‘Solly’ Solomou, Ben Donovan, the co-founder and former president of Maker Studios, senior executives from ITN Productions, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Bell Pottinger. Blend Media aims to increase efficiency in creating and licencing VR content and provides revenue and networking tools for creators of 360˚ video and VR content globally.
- Jason Moring, DDI CEO announced in Berlin that Josh Hutcherson will voice Elliot in Awesometown Entertainment’s animation Elliot The Littlest Reindeer. Previously announced cast include Samantha Bee, John Cleese, Martin Short and Jeff Dunham.
- Breakthrough Entertainment has closed content supply deals with Blue Fox Entertainment, Nehst Studios, and Riverbank Pictures. Sales titles from Blue Fox Entertainment include Shortwave, Heartland, The Truth About Lies, and Child Eater. Nehst Studios provides Eating You Alive and several other documentaries.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.