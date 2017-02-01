US Briefs: Cindy Gardner to head Universal corporate communications
Universal has promoted Cindy Gardner to fill the role that Teri Everett will vacate when she departs the company later this month.
Gardner is promoted from senior vice-president of corporate affairs for Universal Studios to a strategic joint role as executive vice-president of global communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) and corporate affairs for NBCUniversal.
She will report to UFEG chairman Jeff Shell and continue to report to NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ron Meyer.
- Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Vincent Tran and Riyaana Hartley’s sci-fi drama One Under The Sun. Former Miss India International Pooja Batra stars alongside Gene Farber, Ava Cantrell and Michael Keeley. Sunny Vachher produced. The film will open theatrically and on VOD on March 21.
- Chad Archibald and Cody Calahan of Black Fawn Films have renewed their commitment with Breakthrough Entertainment with a focus on higher budgets and more aggressive casting. The deal comes after the two Canada-based companies co-produced eight horror genre feature. The Heretics, the final film of the initial eight-film deal, will screen at the EFM on February 14.
