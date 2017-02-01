US Briefs: Cindy Gardner to head Universal corporate communications

Universal has promoted Cindy Gardner to fill the role that Teri Everett will vacate when she departs the company later this month.

Gardner is promoted from senior vice-president of corporate affairs for Universal Studios to a strategic joint role as executive vice-president of global communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) and corporate affairs for NBCUniversal.

She will report to UFEG chairman Jeff Shell and continue to report to NBCUniversal vice-chairman Ron Meyer.