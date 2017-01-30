US Briefs: Fox Searchlight begins production on 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Fox Searchlight has begun principal photography in New York on Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy (pictured in Spy), Richard E Grant, Jane Curtin, Dolly Wells, Anna Deavere Smith and Jennifer Westfeldt.
Marielle Heller directs from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty based on the novel of the same name by Lee Israel.
Archer Gray president of production Anne Carey, Archer Gray founder Amy Nauiokas and David Yarnell produce and Pamela Hirsch, Jawal Nga and Bob Balaban serve as executive producers.
The film recounts the life of celebrity biographer Israel who turns to deception when she is no longer in style.
- The Latin America Training Center will host a three-day entertainment, business and legal affairs programme in Miami from March 29-April 1. The event will cover copyright in the age of digital music, intellectual property, virtual reality, production, distribution and licensing of new media content in Latin America, among other topics.
- Gianfranco Rosi’s Oscar-nominated documentary Fire At Sea will kick off the 12th edition of the LA, Italia Film, Fashion and Art festival’s new Togetherness section. The event runs in Hollywood from February 19-25. Musicians Mike Stoller and Corky Hale will chair the festival.
- The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honour Barry Jenkins, Damien Chazelle, Denis Villeneuve and Kenneth Lonergan with the 2017 Outstanding Directors of the Year Award at the ceremony on February 7.
- Oliver Stone will receive the Baume & Mercier Special Award for “his activities as producer globally” prior to a screening of Ukraine On Fire at the Italian Institute Of Culture in Los Angeles on February 3.
