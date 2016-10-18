US Briefs: Gareth Edwards to give SXSW keynote

Plus: NATO announces Q3 average US ticket price; Samuel Goldwyn picks up 100 Streets; and more…

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards will speak at SXSW 2017 in Austin, Texas, conference and festival organisers have announced.

The festival, which runs from March 10-17, will feature approximately 700 sessions and keynote speakers who besides Edwards include Everest photographer Cory Richards and Transparent creator Jill Soloway.

Panel sessions will cover topics such as innovation in the digital health age and the role of the government in disruption. Click here for further details.