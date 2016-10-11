US Briefs: 'La La Land' impresses Hamptons crowd
Damien Chazelle’s awards season prospect won the audience award for narrative feature as the Hamptons International Film Festival came to a close.
Corresponding honours for documentary went to Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, while Orlando von Einsiedel’s The White Helmets earned the award for best short film.
The festival ran from October 6-10 and screened more than 125 films.
- Chris Bender and Jake Weiner’s fledgling management and production company Good Fear Films has acquired rights to the Africa-set fantasy role playing game Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan. Madiba Olivier created the game about heirs to a throne who struggle to regain their rightful seat. Good Fear is in pre-production on David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake to star Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson.
