US Briefs: 'La La Land' impresses Hamptons crowd

11 October, 2016 | By

Damien Chazelle’s awards season prospect won the audience award for narrative feature as the Hamptons International Film Festival came to a close.

Corresponding honours for documentary went to Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, while Orlando von Einsiedel’s The White Helmets earned the award for best short film.

The festival ran from October 6-10 and screened more than 125 films.

  • Chris Bender and Jake Weiner’s fledgling management and production company Good Fear Films has acquired rights to the Africa-set fantasy role playing game Aurion: Legacy Of The Kori-Odan. Madiba Olivier created the game about heirs to a throne who struggle to regain their rightful seat. Good Fear is in pre-production on David Robert Mitchell’s Under The Silver Lake to star Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson.

