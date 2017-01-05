US Briefs: 'La La Land' to get Imax run

Lionsgate’s awards season heavyweight is getting the large screen format treatment from January 13.

La La Land, in the running for seven Golden Globes on Sunday including best musical or comedy film and best actress and actor for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, will screen in a digitally remastered version.

Thus far the film has grossed $40.4m in North America and a further $27.8m internationally. It opened in Imax in South Korea last month.