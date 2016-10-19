US Briefs: LeEco launches US consumer business

The Chinese consumer electronics company kicked off its US consumer business in San Francisco on Wednesday.

LeEco unveiled phones and smart TVs as well as a plan for its own video business with content partners such as Lionsgate, Seeso, Vice, Machinima, Mitu and Cinedigm.

Select content will be available free to consumers through LeEco’s LE app. LeEco also plans to sell an EcoPass subscription plan that will offer unlimited access to Fandor’s video library as well as access to a “major content partner” to be announced next month.