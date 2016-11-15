US Briefs: Lionsgate strikes deal with Parques Reunidos
The studio has closed a deal with the Madrid-based leisure parks operator to develop Lionsgate-branded leisure centres in shopping areas.
The centres will focus on film properties such as The Hunger Games, Saw, Now You See Me, and TV shows Orange is the New Black and Nashville, among others.
Parques Reunidos operates 62 assets – amusement parks, animal parks, aquatic parks, family entertainment centres and other attractions – across 14 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
- Vimeo has unveiled content partnerships with UK distributor all3media International and BBC Worldwide. The all3media International content includes TV series Skins and Fresh Meat, while the BBC deal brings music documentary They Will Have To Kill US First, and short-form series Mission Selfie, among others.
- Irwin Winkler, the producer of such iconic films as Raging Bull, Rocky, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? And anticipated awards contender Silence, will receive the Producers Guild Of America’s 2017 David O. Selznick Achievement Award in honour of his career at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on January 28 in Los Angeles.
- International cinema VOD service Eurocinema World has signed a deal whereby Amazon Prime will carry a selection of its titles under the Eurocinema “Carte Blanche” label. Films include Hotell starring Alicia Vikander and The Maiden And The Wolves with Leaticia Casta.
- Boat Rocker Studios division Temple Street has signed an overall exclusive development and production deal with Killjoys and Flashpoint writer-producer Adam Barken to write new television properties.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.