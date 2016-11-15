US Briefs: Lionsgate strikes deal with Parques Reunidos

The studio has closed a deal with the Madrid-based leisure parks operator to develop Lionsgate-branded leisure centres in shopping areas.

The centres will focus on film properties such as The Hunger Games, Saw, Now You See Me, and TV shows Orange is the New Black and Nashville, among others.

Parques Reunidos operates 62 assets – amusement parks, animal parks, aquatic parks, family entertainment centres and other attractions – across 14 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.