US Briefs: Lionsgate triumphs at Capri fest

La La Land and Hacksaw Ridge earned six and five awards respectively as the 21st edition of Capri, Hollywood - The International Film Festival came to a close in Italy.

La La Land was named Best Movie Of The Year and earned honours for Emma Stone in the actress category, as well as best ensemble, best photography, score and song.

Hacksaw Ridge earned kudos for director Mel Gibson, best drama, editor, producer and actor for Andrew Garfield. Amazon Studios’ Manchester By The Sea won the best screenplay award.

The Weinstein Company’s Lion earned five: the Humanitarian Award, supporting actor for Dev Patel, supporting actress for Nicole Kidman, adapted Screenplay and the Capri Peace Award’ to Sia for the song Never Give Up.

Paramount’s Florence Foster Jenkins was named comedy of the year and earned Stephen Frears the European Director Of The Year prize, while Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea was named best documentary and best European film of 2016.

Meanwhile AMBI Group co-founders Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi have been named co chairs of the festival.