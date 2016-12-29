US Briefs: Mel Gibson in Capri fest honour

The Hacksaw Ridge filmmaker has been named Director Of The Year at the Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival.

Hacksaw Ridge producer Bill Mechanic was in Italy to accept the honour on behalf of Gibson. Mechanic himself received the festival’s Producer Of The Year accolade for his work on the film.

The $40m film is riding high on critical acclaim and has grossed a rousing $100m-plus at the global box office.

Andrew Garfield stars as Desmond Doss, the Seventh-Day Adventist who served as a medic in the brutal Battle of Okinawa during World War II and became the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal Of Honor.

Hacksaw Ridge will open in Italy on February 9 through Leone Film Group and Eagle Pictures. IM Global handled international sales and Lionsgate distributes in the US.