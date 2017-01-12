US Briefs: Melissa Wohl to head FilmRise sales
Wohl most recently served as senior vice-president of worldwide distribution at Content Media and will spearhead sales on 16-24 new theatrical titles this year and digital releases.
She will also represent the Brooklyn-based film and television distribution company at markets and festivals throughout the year.
Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher, and Alan Klingenstein founded FilmRise, whose releases include Harry & Snowman and upcoming James Franco thriller The Vault.
- Abramorama founder Richard Abramowitz has brought on Karol Martesko-Fenster and Evan Saxon as executive vice-president and COO, and West Coast head of acquisitions and business development, respectively.
- High Octane Pictures has acquired international sales rights to Scatena & Rosner Films’ horror title Dead Story, which according to the film’s representatives generated more than three million YouTube trailer hits in the run-up to the January 20 US VOD release. Kelsey Deanne and Chase Austin star and Jason Mcroberts and Sunil Tripuraneni produced.
- Syfy Films has set a March 17 theatrical, VOD and digital release for sci-fi thriller Atomica starring Dominic Monaghan, Tom Sizemore and Sarah Habel. Dagen Merrill directed from a screenplay by Kevin Burke.
