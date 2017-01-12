By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

US Briefs: Melissa Wohl to head FilmRise sales

12 January, 2017 | By

Wohl most recently served as senior vice-president of worldwide distribution at Content Media and will spearhead sales on 16-24 new theatrical titles this year and digital releases.

She will also represent the Brooklyn-based film and television distribution company at markets and festivals throughout the year.

Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher, and Alan Klingenstein founded FilmRise, whose releases include Harry & Snowman and upcoming James Franco thriller The Vault.

  • Abramorama founder Richard Abramowitz has brought on Karol Martesko-Fenster and Evan Saxon as executive vice-president and COO, and West Coast head of acquisitions and business development, respectively.
  • High Octane Pictures has acquired international sales rights to Scatena & Rosner Films’ horror title Dead Story, which according to the film’s representatives generated more than three million YouTube trailer hits in the run-up to the January 20 US VOD release. Kelsey Deanne and Chase Austin star and Jason Mcroberts and Sunil Tripuraneni produced.
  • Syfy Films has set a March 17 theatrical, VOD and digital release for sci-fi thriller Atomica starring Dominic Monaghan, Tom Sizemore and Sarah Habel. Dagen Merrill directed from a screenplay by Kevin Burke.

