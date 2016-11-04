US Briefs: Momentum Pictures picks up 'Voice From The Stone'
The distributor has acquired North American rights to the thriller starring Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones. 13 Films handles international sales at AFM.
Eric D. Howell makes his directorial debut from a screenplay by Andrew Shaw based on the Italian novel La Voce Della Pietra by Silvio Raffo.
Marton Csokas, Caterina Murino, Remo Girone, Lisa Gastoni and Edward Dring also star. Momentum brokered the deal with CAA and plans a theatrical and VOD launch in the first quarter of 2017.
- HBO Europe has acquired Slovakia’s Oscar entry Eva Nova starring Emilia Vasaryova. Slovakia’s Artileria produced the feature debut by Marko Skop. The film premiered at Toronto 2015 and will air in 15 central and Eastern European territories on January 1. France’s Loco Films handles international sales.
- Black Factory Cinema has announced that its Filming In Cuba With Werner Herzog workshop will take place from March 6-16 will be open to 50 young filmmakers. The sessions will take place at the International School Of Cinema And Television in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba.
- Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will produce the 89th Oscars telecast on February 26, the Academy announced on Friday.
- MPI Media Group has licensed all rights on The Stakelander and Mohawk to Splendid Film for Germany and the Benelux. The Stakelander sees writer-star Nick Damici and Connor Paolo reprise their roles from 2010’s Stake Land as mankind struggles to survive a vampire apocalypse. Mohawk is directed by Ted Geoghegan and takes place during the War of 1812. Kaniehtiio Horn and WWE superstar Jonathan Huber star. Both films are productions from MPI Media Group division Dark Sky Films.
- VMI Worldwide has closed multiple deals on Minds Eye Entertainment’s sci-fi thriller The Recall starring Wesley Snipes and RJ Mitte. Deals include Signature for the UK, Falcom for Germany and California Filmes for Latin America.
- Production has begun on David Robert Mitchell’s, Under The Silver Lake, the noir thriller that A24 will distribute in the US and IMR sells internationally. Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace star. VX119 Media Capital finances with Daniela Taplin Lundberg’s new Stay Gold Features and Michael Bassick’s Vendian Entertainment. CAA packaged the project and brokered the domestic and international distribution deals.
