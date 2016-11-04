US Briefs: Momentum Pictures picks up 'Voice From The Stone'

The distributor has acquired North American rights to the thriller starring Emilia Clarke from Game Of Thrones. 13 Films handles international sales at AFM.

Eric D. Howell makes his directorial debut from a screenplay by Andrew Shaw based on the Italian novel La Voce Della Pietra by Silvio Raffo.

Marton Csokas, Caterina Murino, Remo Girone, Lisa Gastoni and Edward Dring also star. Momentum brokered the deal with CAA and plans a theatrical and VOD launch in the first quarter of 2017.