US Briefs: Open Road sets release date for 'Marshall'
Chadwick Boseman stars as the legendary attorney and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Open Road will distribute Marshall nationwide on October 13. Reginald Hudlin directs and Paula Wagner is producing through her Chestnut Ridge Productions along with Jonathan Sanger and Hudlin.
Star Light Media, Hero Film and Sky Legend are financing and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions handles international distribution.
- Shout! Factory has snapped up North American rights to London-based Animatsu Entertainment’s feature’s In This Corner Of The World, a manga book adaptation about a young woman in Hiroshima coping with the aftermath of the atomic bomb.
- PBS has acquired US broadcast rights to Jennifer Brea’s recent Sundance world premiere Unrest. The series will premiere on series Independent Lens in the first quarter of 2018 following a nationwide theatrical run. Submarine and Preferred Content represented the filmmakers.
- FilmRise has acquired worldwide rights to Swedish director Kasper Collin’s I Called Him Morgan, about jazz musician Lee Morgan. The documentary premiered in Venice last autumn and will open theatrically in partnership with Submarine Deluxe in March. Submarine represented the producers.
- ShortsHD in association with Magnolia Pictures will launch The Oscar Nominated Short Films on more than 500 screens across the US, Canada, Europe and Latin America on February 10.
- Momentum Pictures will release Rabbit Bandini Productions’ The Institute in theatres and on VOD on March 3. James Franco and Pamela Romanowsky co-directed the 19th century-set story of a grief-stricken woman who checks herself into a violent institution.
- The Association of Film Commissioners has struck a deal with Lightsource Asia Media Group for the upcoming 32nd annual AFCI Locations, Global Production & Finance Conference that runs in Burbank from April 6-8.
- New York-based post and production facility Harbor Picture Company has hired Corey Stewart as Chief Technology Officer. Stewart will report directly to Harbor founder and president Zak Tucker and arrives from Technicolor PostWorks New York.
