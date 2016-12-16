US Briefs: Palm Springs honour for Mahershala Ali

The 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will present Mahershala Ali with the Breakthrough Performance Award on January 2 for his role in Moonlight at its annual Film Awards Gala.

Ali earned Golden Globe and SAG nominations last week for the role and is the awards season frontrunner.

The actor, who also appears in Hidden Figures, was voted best supporting actor recently by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle and Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Broad Green Pictures will release the sorority comedy Step Sisters from Drumline director Charles Stone III on March 31. Megalyn Echikunwoke, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, with Matt McGorry and Naturi Naughton star.

Katia Winter and newcomer Ashley Jones will star in the horror-thriller Unwanted for Screen Gems. Eduardo Rodriguez directs from a screenplay by Andrew Wong. Luis Guerrero and Chris Lemos of Vital Pictures produce with Kacie Lehner.




