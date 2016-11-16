US Briefs: Ruth Negga to receive Palm Springs Rising Star Award 

The star of Loving, who is in contention for lead acting honours this season, will collect her honour at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala on January 2.

Negga plays Mildred Loving in Focus Features’ Loving (Negga is pictured with Loving co-star Joel Edgerton), about the real-life interracial couple that fought discrimination in 1950s America and took their case to the Supreme Court.

Prior recipients of the Rising Star Award include Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, and Terrence Howard.

Negga’s credits include World War Z, Noble; Jimi: All Is by My Side, Warcraft and Iona.