US Briefs: Shout Factory gets ‘The Ticket’ for North America

Shout! Factory has acquired North American distribution rights to Ido Fluk’s The Ticket and is planning a multi-platform rollout for the drama, beginning with a theatrical launch in 2017.

The film, which premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival, stars Dan Stevens, Malin Akerman, Oliver Platt and Kerry Bishé. It was written by Fluk and Sharon Mashihi and produced by Lawrence Inglee, Oren Moverman, William L Walton and Matthew Malek.

Fluksaid: “We’re excited to be a part of Shout! Factory’s new push into the theatrical space with meaningful, envelope-pushing films. In Shout we’ve found a real home and new partners who are as passionate about the film as the people who made it.”



- STX Entertainment is to produce Bad Dads, an offshoot from the company’s comedy hit Bad Moms, for a July 14, 2017 release. The company said it “has numerous takes on this spin-off and will reveal additional details shortly” and added that a spin-off reality TV show, digital content and consumer products are also in the works.

- Ava DuVernay’s 13th is among the leading nominees for the first Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Selected by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, the documentary feature nominations also included 30 for 30: OJ Made in America, Cameraperson and Fire at Sea.

- Filming has wrapped on the independent romantic comedy Galileo, starring Santino Fontana, Dania Ramirez, Makenzie Moss and Maria Conchita Alonso. Jay Silverman is executive producer and director, with William Newman, Bethany Cerrona, and Joe Gamache producing.