US Briefs: Sundance unveils Episodic Story Lab selections

Sundance Institute has announced the 11 original spec projects selected for its third annual Episodic Story Lab.

Selected artists and projects are: Devil’s Due (Connie O’Donahue and Jeremy Nielsen); DMV (Marlena Rodriguez); Illegal (Rafael Agustin); Lovely Women (Eboni Freeman); and Marfa (John McClain).

Rounding out the participants will be: The North (Donald Joh); The Olympians (Colin McLaughlin); Tales Below Dixie (Mike Flynn); Winterovers (Nilanjana Bose and Jakub Ciupinski); The Wolfman Of Pacoima (Calvin Lee Reeder); and Your Majesty (Hilary Helding).