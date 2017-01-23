US Briefs: Sundance, Will and Jada Smith announce two-year pact

In a two-year commitment with the Sundance Institute unveiled in Park City on Monday, The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation will support the Institute’s Screenwriters Intensive and year-round work with diverse independent filmmakers and artists.

The Screenwriters Intensive is part of the Institute’s Feature Film Program and provides ten emerging screenwriters from underrepresented communities the opportunity to participate in a two-day workshop focused on the creative process.

The Initiative encompasses efforts to reach new communities of storytellers and artists across regions, genres, ethnicities, genders and orientations.

“Sundance is proud to work with storytellers from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, both at the festival and in our artist development programmes,” said Keri Putnam, executive director of Sundance Institute. “We are so grateful for the generous support of The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation. Together, we will build momentum and awareness about the need to create a film and media landscape that reflects the full richness and diversity of our culture.

“We are honoured and energised to collaborate with Sundance Institute to cultivate stories and storytellers reflective of the world at large, and we view today as the beginning of a productive, purposeful and powerful alignment with an enduring institution.”