US Briefs: 'The Big Sick' gets US theatrical release via Lionsgate

The Sundance hit acquired by Amazon Studios will open in limited release on June 23 ahead of wide roll-out on July 14.

The Big Sick co-writer Kumail Nanjiani – one half of the real-life love affair that inspired the story – stars alongside Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano.

Michael Showalter directed The Big Sick, which premiered in Sundance. FilmNation represents international sales.