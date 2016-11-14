US Briefs: 'The Martian VR Experience' comes to market

Fox Innovation Lab, in partnership with RSA Films and The Virtual Reality Company, announced on Monday that its first VR endeavour will go on sale to customers.

Starting on Tuesday (November 15), The Martian VR Experience, will be available for $19.99 on the PlayStation VR, which recently launched for the PlayStation 4 system, and HTC Vive via the Steam portal.

Robert Stromberg directed and Ridley Scott served as executive producer on the project, which Fox debuted at CES 2016 followed by Sundance last January. The experience allows users to assume the role of astronaut Mark Watney – portrayed by Matt Damon in blockbuster hit The Martian – as he attempts to get back to Earth.

“The Fox Innovation Lab is at the forefront of exploring virtual reality as a new storytelling medium,” said Mike Dunn, president, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and Fox Innovation Lab.

“The Martian VR Experience is a testament to the opportunity for filmmakers to connect with audiences in new and deeper ways.”