US Briefs: The Orchard buys world rights to Curious George doc
The distributor has finalised a deal for global rights to Monkey Business: The Adventures Of Curious George’s Creators.
Ema Ryan Yamazaki directed and Sam Waterston narrated the film about Hans and Margret Rey, the creators of the renowned Curious George character and children’s book series who fled Nazi-occupied France on hand-made bicycles before settling in the US.
The film is in post and will open in 2017. The Orchard’s recent slate includes Neruda, Cartel Land, The Hunt For The Wilderpeople, Life, Animated, and Christine.
- London and Montreal-based creative studio Cinesite has hired Marianne O’Reilly as COO for its feature animation studio in Montreal, which will increase its capacity to span two floors within the building to support of current productions on 3QU Media’s four-film slate. O’Reilly most recently served as head of animation and visual effects at the Vancouver Film School.
- Andrew Garfield will receive the 28th Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Spotlight Award for his role in Hacksaw Ridge on January 2. The festival runs from January 2-16.
