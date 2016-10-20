US Briefs: Tribeca, Chanel unveil second Through Her Lens

Tribeca Enterprises and Chanel have announced the second annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program to support new and emerging US-based female writers and directors of short-form narrative films.

Five filmmakers will receive project support and one will be awarded full financing to produce her short film, along with support of Tribeca Studios and Pulse Films to make the project.

The four other projects will each receive grant funds to continue the development of their films.

The participants are: Ani Simon-Kennedy with Camp Moonlight; Joey Ally with Displacement Therapy; A.V. Rockwell with Feathers; Catherine Eaton with On The Outs; and Sonejuhi Sinha with The Quarry.

The initiative runs in New York from October 25-27.