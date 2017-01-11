US Briefs: Tribeca Film Institute shuffles executive deck

Producer Amy Hobby has been promoted to executive director of Tribeca Film Institute (TFI), effective immediately.

Hobby previously served as vice-president of artist programs at TFI and will now oversee programming, including oversight of the artist programs, education and interactive departments and their slates, as well as overall management of the organisation.

David Earls is rejoining TFI in the new role of managing director and will take charge of TFI’s financial oversight, corporate governance, business affairs, fundraising and communications.

Earls served as head of individual giving at TFI from 2003 to 2012.

Anna Ponder, who served as interim executive director of TFI from February 2015 through December 2016, stepped down at the end of the year after leading TFI through its most successful annual benefit in November.

Vee Bravo and Opeyemi Olukemi remain in leadership roles as TFI’s vice-president of education and senior director of interactive programmes, respectively.