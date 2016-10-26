US Briefs: Well Go USA acquires 'Buster’s Mal Heart'

The distributor has picked up North American and select international rights to Sarah Adina Smith’s recent Toronto premiere.

Rami Malek of TV hit Mr. Robot stars in the story of a troubled man on the run from fate seeking solace from his past and future.

DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Toby Huss and Lin Shaye also star. Well Go plans a theatrical release in early 2017 followed by digital roll-out.

Andrew Herwitz of The Film Sales Company brokered the deal behalf of the filmmakers with Dylan Marchetti for Well Go USA Entertainment.

Lin Oeding is confirmed to direct genre title Office Uprising starring Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy and Ian Harding, which The Exchange will continue to discuss with buyers at the AFM next week. CEO Brian O’Shea made the announcement on Wednesday. Production is set to commence in Alabama at the end of November.

Lin Oeding is confirmed to direct genre title Office Uprising starring Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy and Ian Harding, which The Exchange will continue to discuss with buyers at the AFM next week. CEO Brian O'Shea made the announcement on Wednesday. Production is set to commence in Alabama at the end of November. The Academy has announced the shortlist of ten films competing for the documentary short prize at the 89th Academy Awards. The films are: Brillo Box (3¢ Off); Close Ties; Extremis; 4.1 Miles; Frame 394, Joe's Violin; The Mute's House; The Other Side Of Home; Watani: My Homeland; and The White Helmets. Nominations will be announced on January 24, 2017.

Annie Chang, vice-president of technology for Marvel Studios, will join the science and technology council of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, bringing the council's 2016–2017 membership to 25.






