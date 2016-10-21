US Daily: 'Jackie' earns AFI FEST centrepiece slot

Fox Searchlight’s big awards season contender will screen at the festival on November 14.

Natalie Portman stars as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy in the days immediately before and after the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

Chile’s Pablo Larraín directed the film from a screenplay by Noah Oppenheim. Juan De Dios Larraín, Darren Aronofsky, Mickey Liddell, Scott Franklin and Ari Handel produced. The festival runs from November 10-17.