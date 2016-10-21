US Daily: 'Jackie' earns AFI FEST centrepiece slot
Fox Searchlight’s big awards season contender will screen at the festival on November 14.
Natalie Portman stars as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy in the days immediately before and after the assassination of President John F Kennedy.
Chile’s Pablo Larraín directed the film from a screenplay by Noah Oppenheim. Juan De Dios Larraín, Darren Aronofsky, Mickey Liddell, Scott Franklin and Ari Handel produced. The festival runs from November 10-17.
- Lucasfilm announced on Friday that Donald Glover will play the young Lando Calrissian in the untitled Han Solo Star Wars film directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Alden Ehrenreich was previously cast as Han Solo. The film is scheduled to open in 2018.
- Manchester By The Seaproducers Matt Damon Kimberly Steward, Lauren Beck, Chris Moore and Kevin J. Walsh have joined the line-up at the Producers Guild Of America’s 3rd Annual Produced By: New York Conference, set to run on October 29.
- HBO Europe has acquired Slovakia’s Oscar submission Eva Nova directed by Marko Skop. The film premiered in Toronto last year, where it also received the FIPRESCI Award for Discovery. It will air on January 1, 2017, in 15 central and Eastern European territories including are Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.
