Visit films to sell Berlinale selections 'the bomb', 'Dayveon'

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Kampe arrives at the EFM with a sales roster that includes Sundance premieres Family Life and Columbus, Rotterdam entries X500 and Rat Film, and Oscar-nominated Tanna.

Kevin Ford, Smriti Keshari, and Eric Schlosser’s Berlinale Special selection documentary the bomb screens on Friday and explores the power and fascination of nuclear weapons. the bomb premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year as a multimedia installation.

Amman Abbasi’s feature directorial debut Dayveon premiered at Sundance last month and screens in Forum on Friday. Newcomer Devin Blackmon plays the eponymous 13-year-old grieving the loss of his older brother who falls in with a local gang. FilmRise acquired North American rights after the premiere in Park City.

Alicia Scherson and Cristián Jiménez’s Family Life premiered at Sundance before going to the Rotterdam Film Festival. Jorge Becker, Gabriela Arancibia, Blanca Lewin and Cristián Carvajal star in the story of a lonely fabulist who concocts a tale to win the heart of a single mother. Carlos Olivares and Fernando Bascuñan of Peso Pluma are the producers.

Columbus also premiered in Park City and stars John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson in the story of a young Indian woman living with her mother who meets a man visiting his dying father.

Koganda directed the Sundance NEXT entry that also screened in Rotterdam. Parker Posey, Rory Culkin and Michelle Forbes star and Andrew Miano, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Chris Weitz, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, and Ki Jin Kim produced.

X500 centres on a trio of migrants in Canada and played in Toronto and Rotterdam and won the Mexico Primero Prize at the Los Cabos International Film Festival. Juan Andrés Arango wrote and directed and Jembie Almazan, Bernardo Garnica Cruz and Jonathan Diaz Angulo star.

Theo Anthony’s documentary Rat Film premiered in Locarno and played in Rotterdam. It explores the history, race and infrastructure of Baltimore through the experience of rats and humans.

Rounding out the slate are Australia’s foreign-language Oscar nominee Tanna from Bentley Dean and Martin Butler – a story of taboo love in the island nation of Vanuatu that won the cinematography and International Critics’ Week awards in Venice – and Chad Hartigan’s Tribeca premiere and LOLA selection Morris From America about a 13-year-old American transplant in Germany.