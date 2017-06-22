'War And Peace' production outfit makes two key hires

ITV Studios, Sky execs join UK outfit.

Lookout Point has hired two drama heavyweights to aid its growth plan – ITV Studios drama exec Francis Hopkinson and Sky’s head of scripted production Louise Mutter.

Hopkinson, who has been with ITV Studios since 2011, has been named executive producer and will be tasked with developing and producing his own slate of original dramas.

He will also produce the company’s forthcoming Andrew Davies-penned adaptation of A Suitable Boy for BBC1.

He will also form part of the senior team at Benchmark Television, the high-end drama venture that Lookout Point established with Danny Cohen’s Access Entertainment.

Hopkinson has been creative director of drama at ITV Studios for the last five years and has recently been running drama label Tall Story Pictures, the division behind Tutankhamun, Lucan and Home Fires.

He previously co-founded Left Bank Pictures alongside Andy Harries and worked on dramas such as DCI Banks and Wallander.

He called Lookout Point a “dynamic” company.

“I’ve had a great time at ITV but it is time for a new challenge and it doesn’t get much more exciting than the chance to bring Vikram Seth’s magnificent book to the screen,” he added.

Mutter has been named Lookout Point’s head of production after working at Sky for six years on shows including the forthcoming Tin Star and Britannia.

“I am really excited to being back on the floor with such a great slate of productions to get my teeth into. To join a company with such a unique mix of production, distribution and commissioning opportunities was too good to miss out on,” she added.

The double hire follows the appointment of Apple Tree Yard producer Chris Carey as an executive producer in February.

The BBC Worldwide-backed business has also promoted a number of its current executives.

Head of development Laura Lankester has been named executive producer and director of development; development executive Will Johnston becomes head of development and development assistant Stella Merz becomes development script editor.

Faith Penhale, joint chief executive of Lookout Point, said: “We’re so excited that Francis and Louise, both with impeccable track records and a real breadth of experience, have chosen to join us on our journey as we continue to build Lookout Point and produce a bold and ambitious slate of drama.

“I’m also really proud to be promoting the next generation of creative leaders, Laura, Will and Stella, into new roles where they will flourish and continue to play a crucial role as we grow.”

Hopkinson will be replaced by Tall Story Pictures’ co-founder Catherine Oldfield who has been promoted to creative director of the drama label.

Oldfield is currently exec producing forthcoming drama Trauma and will lead the team following Hopkinson’s departure later this year.

Oldfield said it was “business as usual.”

“It’s a really exciting time for Tall Story right now and I am delighted to be taking it in to the next stage of its evolution.”

This article first appeared on Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.