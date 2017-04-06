Warner Bros' post house De Lane Lea appoints head

Cara Sheppard leaves Sky to take on leadership role at post-production studio.

Warner Bros’ De Lane Lea has appointed Cara Sheppard as director of operations and business development.

The London-based post production studio, which recently worked on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Spectre, was acquired by Warner in 2012.

Sheppard joins with immediate effect following a six-year tenure at Sky, which she most recently serving as senior manager of post production. Previously, she served as head of post production at Goldcrest Films.

Dan Dark, senior vice president and managing director, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, said: “There is a stronger demand than ever for Warner Bros. De Lane Lea’s services and Cara’s strong post production background will ensure the continued success of the company.”

Kim Waugh, senior vice president, worldwide post production services, Warner Bros. Studio Facilities, added: “Warner Bros. De Lane Lea will soon be entering a new phase in its development and Cara will be key to our future creative direction.”