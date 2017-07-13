'Westworld', 'Saturday Night Live' lead Emmys nominations

Shows each earned 22 nods on Thursday morning.

Westworld and Saturday Night Live led the pack on 22 nods each in all categories as the 2017 Primetime Emmys nominations were unveiled on Thursday morning.

Stranger Things and Feud: Bette And Joan followed on 18 apiece, then comedy staple Veep on 17, and The Crown on 13.

By company, HBO led the way on 110 nominations, with Netflix next on 91, and NBC on 60.

The drama nominations were a triumph for new shows, with five of the seven best drama contender slots coming from first-timers: Stranger Things, Westworld, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and This Is Us. House Of Cards and Better Call Saul filled the other two slots. Last year’s winner Game Of Thrones is ineligible this year, as is Twin Peaks.

In the marquee categories, Westworld secured five nods for drama series and the four main dramatic acting categories: Anthony Hopkins for actor, Evan Rachel Wood for actress, Jeffrey Wright for supporting actor, and Thandie Newton for supporting actress.

Hulu and MGM’s The Handmaid’s Tale earned four marquee nods for drama series, Elisabeth Moss for actress, and Ann Dowde and Samira Wiley in the supporting actress category.

Claire Foy secured her first dramatic actress nod for Netflix’s The Crown in a triumphant day for the show as it collected 13 nods including best drama series, and supporting actor for John Lithgow. Kevin Spacey – a three-time nominee for the show – did not make the cut in the lead dramatic actor stakes.

Donald Glover earned his first comedy actor nod for his best comedy show contender Atlanta, alongside Aziz Ansari for Master Of None and lastyear’s winner Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent. Alec Baldwin earned recognition for his ongoing Donald Trump impressions on Saturday Night Live in the comedy supporting actor category.

Besides Atlanta there were comedy show nods for Black-ish, Master Of None, Silicon Valley and stalwart Veep, which won the category last year. Veep Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was again nominated for comedy actress – she has won the accolade five times for the show including last year, and six times overall – while nominations ceremony co-presenter Anna Chlumsky picked up a supporting actress nod.

In the limited series categories Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon of Big Little Lies picked up actress nods and will compete against Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon for Feud, Carrie Coon for Fargo, and Felicity Huffman for American Crime.

Big Little Lies earned two more acting nods as Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard find themselves in the mix in the supporting categories.

John Turturro and Riz Ahmed are in contention for actor in a limited series or TV movie with The Night Of. They are joined by Robert De Niro for The Wizard Of Lies, Ewan McGregor for Fargo, Benedict Cumberbatch for Sherlock: The Lying Detective, and Geoffrey Rush for Genius.

